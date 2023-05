Miramar police are seeking the public's help in identifying a 2-year-old little girl they found wandering in the Riviera Isles community at about 3 a.m. Monday.

This adorable little girl, who is approximately two years old, was found wandering in the Riviera Isles community at approximately 3:00 a.m. today. She is in good health and speaks Spanish. Anyone with information on this child’s identity should contact #MiramarPD at… pic.twitter.com/MlLnIGNRZ0 — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 1, 2023

The little girl is in good health and speaks Spanish, police said.

Anyone with information on this child’s identity should contact the Miramar Police Department at 954-602-4000.