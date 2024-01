Police are searching for the family of a little girl who was found wandering alone Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale.

The girl, approximately 3-4 years old, was found in the 800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

She was wearing a white shirt with flowers on it and no shoes.

If you recognize her, you're urged to call Fort Lauderdale Police immediately.

