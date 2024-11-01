Crime and Courts

Doctor accused of shipping drug GBL to Coral Gables duplex

Darion Garcia, a doctor at the University of Miami Health System and assistant professor of radiology, faces charges of trafficking GBL, or gamma-butyrolactone

By Niko Clemmons

NBC Universal, Inc.

A South Florida doctor is accused of shipping packages of the illegal drug GBL from out of the country and having them delivered to a duplex he owns in Coral Gables, police said.

Darion Garcia, a doctor at the University of Miami Health System and assistant professor of radiology, was arrested Thursday and faces charges of trafficking GBL, or gamma-butyrolactone, according to an arrest affidavit.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The investigation started last month when packages from France showed up at the duplex on Southwest 22nd Terrace.

Booking photo of Darion Garcia
Miami-Dade Corrections
Booking photo of Darion Garcia
The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

A man told NBC6 that according to his neighbor, SWAT officers kicked down their door with guns drawn to search for the package.

The man said he just knew his landlord shipped a package to his home a few days earlier and picked it up the next day, and didn't know his neighbor also had a package.

The arrest form says his neighbors only knew that Garcia was sending a package to the property.

Local

politifact 2 hours ago

No, DeSantis didn't say Dominion Voting Systems won't be used in Florida

Department of Justice 4 hours ago

DOJ to monitor Broward, Miami-Dade elections for compliance with voting rights laws

Garcia appeared in bond court Friday, where a judge had some strong words for him.

"He should be so embarrassed being here, he's a medical doctor going through all those years of education and help committing his life to helping people and got arrested for this, but that's between him and his lawyer and the criminal justice system," the judge said.

In a statement, Jackson Hospital clarified Garcia is not a Jackson employee, but he was credentialed to work in their hospitals. However, his privileges have been suspended.

Garcia posted a bond of $15,000.

GBL is a chemical found in cleaning solutions and nail polish. It is illicitly used as a substitute and chemical precursor to gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), a date rape drug.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us