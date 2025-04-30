Doctors urge caution after tuberculosis case confirmed in Dillard High School student

Dismissal Wednesday at Dillard High School looked almost like the days of the COVID pandemic, with more students wearing masks than we’ve seen in years.

“It was sort of surreal to see everyone in class wearing masks in school today,” said Sky Moreland, a Dillard student.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The masks were out because the school district reported that one student at the school came to school with active tuberculosis. That’s unusual because routine skin tests done by pediatricians detect exposure to TB, and when it’s caught at that stage, the respiratory disease is easily treated before symptoms show up. There is no vaccine to prevent it, and the bacterial infection can be fatal.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn, along with two school board members, toured the school Wednesday. Hepburn said the health department is doing contact tracing to detect everyone who has been in contact with the infected student.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“And they have identified a certain number of kids they’re thinking have been exposed, and they’re gonna test those kids based on parental consent to see if they’re actually confirmed cases also, but right now, it’s just one confirmed case,” Hepburn said.

Tuberculosis is a highly contagious bacterial disease spread through the air. Here’s what you need to know.

“I am very concerned to hear that because when somebody has an active case, that means that they have the ability to spread it to others, so it’s one thing to have exposure to tuberculosis, which we check for routinely, when you have an active case, that takes it to a whole other level,” said Dr. Lisa Gwynn, a pediatrician at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine.

“I heard about it in class yesterday, and it’s like, wow, people really come sick to school,” said Zion McCloud, a Dillard student.

Contrary to popular belief, tuberculosis is not a disease of the past.

“That’s definitely not the case, we do have active cases in the community, we are still taking care of people with active TB, the scary part is now TB is often times resistant to our traditional therapies so we have what’s called multi-resistant tuberculosis which is extremely concerning because it’s challenging to treat,” Dr. Gwynn said.

However, at this stage, with only one case of active TB at the school, Dr. Gwynn said there’s no reason for panic, but this should prompt parents to make sure their children see the pediatrician once a year for wellness checks. At those appointments, routine skin tests are performed to detect tuberculosis exposure.

Meanwhile, school board chair Debbi Hixon delivered a message to the Dillard community.

“That it’s safe to come to school, it’s very important that students are in school for a lot of reasons, but especially since we are in the beginning of testing season,” Hixon said.