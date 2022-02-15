Documents Reveal Murder for Hire Plot, PPP Fraud Behind Killing of TSA Agent in Naranja

Recently released documents reveal the tangled web of allegations involving murder for hire, fraud and witness tampering in last year's killing of a Transportation Security Administration agent outside of her southwest Miami-Dade apartment.

Le'Shonte Jones, 24, was shot in broad daylight on May 3, 2021, outside of the Coral Bay Cove apartments. She died at the scene. Her 3-year-old daughter was also struck and injured.

Javon Carter, 29; Romiel Robinson, 35; and Jasmine Martinez, 33, all face murder charges in her death, Miami-Dade police announced Friday.

Martinez is accused of being the mastermind of the plot and allegedly used a federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan to bankroll the hit on Jones, according to an arrest warrant.

"Bank statements were obtained which show a series of withdrawals of over $10,000 in cash and/or payments which occurs over the following days leading up to the homicide…" the warrant read.

Martinez and Jones knew each other, investigators said, and Martinez was arrested back in 2018 for beating up Jones.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

After a scheduled court hearing for the case at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building in Miami, Jones reported being held at gunpoint and robbed in the parking lot by two men, one of which was Martinez’s ex-boyfriend Kelly Nelson, who is currently in jail. Jones had agreed to testify against Nelson, investigators said.

Jones was shot outside of her apartment building on South Dixie Highway on May 3, 2021. She died at the scene. Her 3-year-old was injured and taken to the hospital in stable condition. NBC 6's Ryan Nelson has the details.

After Jones' murder, detectives began reviewing jail calls the ex-boyfriend was making. On Feb. 11, 2021, records revealed Martinez told Nelson over the phone "that she is 'ready to go kill this hoe' and that (Jones) has to 'die,'" the warrant said.

Robinson – Martinez's new boyfriend – served as a go-between to find a hitman, investigators said. On Feb. 12, 2021, records showed Robinson called Martinez, who said she felt bad for Nelson for "some (expletive) he didn’t do," the warrant said.

Less than an hour later, Robinson called Carter and told him Martinez is coming to see him for "a life or death situation."

An anonymous caller identified Carter as the person who shot Jones, investigators said. Investigators also found cellphone data placing Carter at her apartment complex at the same time as the shooting.

Investigators also found a video on his phone from the day of the shooting, showing Carter counting a large sum of cash, stating, "Just another day at the office."

Carter and Robinson remain in county jail without bond. Martinez was arrested in St. Lucie County and is awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade.