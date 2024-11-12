Dog, 2 puppies and a turtle saved from Hollywood house fire

Multiple family pets were rescued after a fire broke out at a home in Hollywood on Tuesday morning.

Hollywood Police officials said crews responded to the fire at a home in the 6200 block of Arthur Street around 9:45 a.m.

As they battled the flames, crews rescued a dog, two puppies and a turtle from the home. All were safe but the dogs received oxygen, officials said.

The fire was quickly brought under control. No residents were home and no injuries were reported.

The home's owner, Patrick Tsetsakis said he was grateful his dogs - Bear, Daisy and Amy - made it out safely, but fought back tears as he thought of his kids' mementoes that were in the burned home.

"Photos of when they were younger are in there, and that's all we've got, and both of them are disabled, so it would be nice to get them," Tsetsakis said.

Tsetsakis said the family was planning to sell the home and move to St. Augustine. He said they don't have insurance so they're trying to figure out what to do.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.