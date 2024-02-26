Miami-Dade

Child attacked by dog at NW Miami-Dade home, airlifted to trauma center

The homeowners were showing the dog to the child before he was attacked, police said.

A child was airlifted to a trauma center on Monday morning after a dog attack in NW Miami-Dade, according to Miami-Dade Police.

Officers say the child was visiting a home and the homeowners were showing the dog to the child to familiarize him with it -- when the dog attacked.

The child was reportedly bitten before he was airlifted to the hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews.

Miami-Dade Animal Services were also responding to the home on Monday morning.

The child's condition remains unclear.

