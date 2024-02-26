Child attacked by dog at NW Miami-Dade home, airlifted to trauma center

A child was airlifted to a trauma center on Monday morning after a dog attack in NW Miami-Dade, according to Miami-Dade Police.

Officers say the child was visiting a home and the homeowners were showing the dog to the child to familiarize him with it -- when the dog attacked.

The child was reportedly bitten before he was airlifted to the hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews.

Miami-Dade Animal Services were also responding to the home on Monday morning.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The child's condition remains unclear.