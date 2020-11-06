Dog, Business Owner Rescued From Fire in Pompano Beach Auto Shop

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to a fire that had broken out at an auto shop early Friday morning.

The incident took place at Mario & Son's Auto Repair on 101 Southwest 5th Street close to 3:45 a.m.

Since the shop is located across the street from Pompano Beach's fire station, firefighters reportedly saw the flames and were able to respond quickly to put it out.

Officials said rescuers had been able to save a business owner and a small dog, which received oxygen and was taken to Coral Springs Animal Rescue.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.