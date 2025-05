A dog died Sunday afternoon after a home caught on fire in Southwest Miami-Dade, officials said.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, crews arrived at the home near Southwest 134th Avenue and 78th Street

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The fire started in the back patio but quickly spread to a nearby structure and car in the backyard.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames but the dog inside the home died.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The cause of the fire is under investigation.