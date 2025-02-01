Dog fight leads to gunfire in Fort Lauderdale: Police

A fight between two dogs left two people and one of the pets injured Friday in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Officers responded before 5 p.m. to the 1100 block of Seabreeze Boulevard for a shooting.

The dogs got into a fight, which led to one of the owners to shoot at the other dog, police said. The other dog owner was also struck by gunfire.

Two people were transported to the hospital, a woman with a gunshot wound and a man with a dog bite injury, officials said.

The dog that was shot was taken to an emergency vet, and was expected to survive after surgery.

Police are working to determine whether criminal charges will be filed.