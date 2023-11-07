Dog finds forever home after being abandoned in gated dumpster in Oakland Park

A dog has found her forever home after she was left terrified and hungry inside a gated dumpster in Oakland Park Sunday afternoon.

“We saved the life of that dog," said Hernando Delgado, who helped rescue the dog. "I don’t know how these people can throw a dog in the garbage and they don’t feel anything.”

The dog, now named Dulce by her rescuers, was put in a garbage bag and then thrown in the dumpster. Luckily, restaurant workers that were nearby noticed something strange and went to check it out.

“We saw a man with bag and wondered how strange for a man to throw trash in a non-residential dumpster," said Honeywell Silva. "He throws out the trash, but came back with the bag. And we found that strange.”

When the man left in his SUV, employees told NBC6 they walked over and noticed the dog helpless and frightened.

That is when they called Delgado for help.

"We got emotional because we never thought that would happen in this country," said restaurant employee, Ana Fernandez.

The following day, Delgado took her to the Saving Sage Rescue for medical assistance and care.

Although little is known about the pooch, rescuers believe she could be a Maltese Terrier mix.

An while she’s still a bit scared, the big brown-eyed girl appears quite happy.

The Broward Sheriff's Office has taken over the case.

A camera was pointing straight toward the dumpster and surveillance video could help identify who left the dog behind.