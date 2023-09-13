Plantation

Dog and pet fish found dead after large fire rips through Plantation home

The fire broke out around 10:50 a.m. at the home at 1520 Southwest 68th Avenue

By Kim Wynne and Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A dog was found dead after a large fire swept through a home in Plantation Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 10:50 a.m. at the home at 1520 Southwest 68th Avenue.

A neighbor’s dog saw the flames and started barking, alerting a neighbor who then called 911, officials said.

Plantation Fire Department officials said when crews arrived they found flames shooting through the roof out of the attic and the entire southern section of the home engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but a large section of the home was severely damaged.

No one was home at the time of the fire but a dog and fish died in the blaze, officials said.

This article tagged under:

PlantationBroward County
