South Florida

Dog found in North Miami with apparent bullet hole to the head; receiving medical treatment

Animal rescuers are speaking out after another dog was found with severe injuries in South Florida -- this time, the victim of a shooting.

By Olivia Jaquith

NBC Universal, Inc.

Volunteers with local nonprofit iHeart Animal Rescue said that Miracle -- as the 2-year-old pit mix was named for her ability to walk, despite an apparent bullet hole in the head -- was found Saturday in North Miami, in the area of NW 16th Avenue and NW 123rd Street.

She was reportedly picked up as a stray by animal control, and spent the night in a shelter, before iHeart Animal Rescue volunteers picked her up and drove her to Knowles Snapper Creek Animal Hospital Sunday morning.

"It's hard," volunteer Dana Marcus, who drive Miracle from the shelter to the hospital, told NBC6. "I can't even talk -- it's horrifying. It's horrifying. Who does that?"

Those with iHeart Animal Rescue said that Miracle was also at risk for infection because of the damage sustained from the shooting, and will require at least an ultrasound, surgery, bloodwork, and possibly also an MRI, expected to cost thousands of dollars.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
Miracle, the 2-year-old pit mix before her surgery

"We can't let an animal being this hurt lay and suffer," volunteer Cheryl Marrone said. "We have to pick it up. I feel like that's our duty."

Volunteers described Miracle as "lovely," "resilient and forgiving."

Local

MLS 6 hours ago

Making that money: the five best paid Inter Miami players

Health 6 hours ago

Families wait months to see child neurologists due to shortage. Hospitals are working on solutions

Earlier this summer, iHeart Animal Rescue helped another dog -- 4-year-old Justice -- that had been found with multiple deep stab wounds in Pompano Beach. In both cases, they're hoping authorities will be able to find the individuals responsible for the dogs' injuries.

"They should turn themselves in and go to jail," Cindy Muccaiccio with iHeart Animal Rescue said Sunday.

Since NBC6 first shared Justice's story in July, he has been adopted, enjoying love in his new home and trips to the ocean.

But for iHeart Animal Rescue, the fight to save South Florida's injured and ailing animals isn't over.

Justice with her new owner

"Fosters save lives," Marrone said, "and we need fosters right now."

Volunteers also encouraged the public to support medical care for Miracle and other rescued dogs by donating, either to the nonprofit or to the animal hospital.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaMiami-Dade
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us