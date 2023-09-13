Plantation

Dog missing after large fire rips through Plantation home

The fire broke out around 10:50 a.m. at the home at 1520 Southwest 68th Avenue

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A dog was missing after a large fire swept through a home in Plantation Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 10:50 a.m. at the home at 1520 Southwest 68th Avenue.

Plantation Fire Department officials said when crews arrived they found flames shooting through the roof out of the attic and the entire southern section of the home engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to extnguish the fire, but a large section of the home was severely damaged.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

No one was home at the time of the fire but a dog was missing, officials said.

This article tagged under:

PlantationBroward County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us