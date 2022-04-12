Dog Shot by Officer After Attacking Woman in Lauderhill: Police

An investigation continues Tuesday after a Lauderhill Police officer shot a dog who had been attacking a woman in a neighborhood.

Lauderhill Police said the incident took place just before 8 a.m., when the officer was in the 5400 block of Northwest 18th Court and saw the woman being attacked.

Investigators said the officer jumped a fence and ran over to help the woman, eventually being forced to open fire on the pit bull before it ran to a nearby house.

The woman, who was not identified, told police she was protecting her small dog from being attacked when she was bitten. She was taken to an area hospital with puncture wounds to her lower body.

The dog was taken to an animal hospital for treatment. Officials did not say if the animal would be taken into the custody of Broward County Animal Care.