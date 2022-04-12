Broward

Dog Shot by Officer After Attacking Woman in Lauderhill: Police

Lauderhill Police said the incident took place just before 8 a.m., when the officer was in the 5400 block of Northwest 18th Court and saw the woman being attacked

By NBC 6

WTVJ-TV

An investigation continues Tuesday after a Lauderhill Police officer shot a dog who had been attacking a woman in a neighborhood.

Lauderhill Police said the incident took place just before 8 a.m., when the officer was in the 5400 block of Northwest 18th Court and saw the woman being attacked.

Investigators said the officer jumped a fence and ran over to help the woman, eventually being forced to open fire on the pit bull before it ran to a nearby house.

The woman, who was not identified, told police she was protecting her small dog from being attacked when she was bitten. She was taken to an area hospital with puncture wounds to her lower body.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The dog was taken to an animal hospital for treatment. Officials did not say if the animal would be taken into the custody of Broward County Animal Care.

This article tagged under:

Browardlauderhillanimal attack
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us