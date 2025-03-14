DOGE lease cancellations: Which government offices in South Florida could close and when

The General Services Administration, working with Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, has notified landlords that federal agencies will be terminating hundreds of leases for offices and buildings in the coming months.

A GSA planning document dated March 10 lists the dates when many of the cancellations are expected to go into effect.

That does not mean all the locations will close by those dates, but agencies would have to either negotiate new leases or move elsewhere if they remain open.

Agencies are still figuring out what to do.

Multiple government offices in South Florida are on the list for lease cancellations on Aug. 31, including:

U.S. Agency for Global Media, Miami, Fla. (35,927 square feet)

United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Doral, Fla. (7,747 square feet)

Bureau of Indian Affairs, Hollywood, Fla. (3,000 square feet)

National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, Key Largo, Fla. (7,993 square feet)

National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, Sunrise, Fla. (1,858 square feet)

National Park Service, Homestead, Fla. (21,356 square feet)

Multiple other offices across Florida are on the list including a National Parks Service office in Naples, an Internal Revenue Service National Office in Sarasota, and a Food and Drug Administration office in Tallahassee.