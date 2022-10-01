Dogs, Cats Transported to Broward Humane Society After Ian Rattles Florida's West Coast

Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction on Florida’s west coast, and residents were not the only ones affected.

Domestic Animal Services in Naples was left without power and as a result 20 cats and 13 dogs were transported to the Humane Society of Broward County Friday with the hopes that these furry friends will find a home in South Florida.

The Humane Society of Broward County is located at 2070 Griffin Road in Fort Lauderdale.

For the next three days HSBC staff will assist the shelter in Naples with cleaning, feeding and medical examinations for the animals.

"We have had many felines adopted over the last few weeks, so we have space for these kitty hurricane refugees," said Cherie Wachter of the HSBC. “We hope to bring back more felines, and dogs too, but we need our community to help. If you’ve thought about adopting, now would be a great time so we can make space for more animals from the devastated areas on the west coast of Florida.”

To see the pets available for adoption or to fill out fill out the pre-adoption application, click here.