Broward

Dolphin dies after washing ashore near Hollywood Beach

Multiple FWC officers were seen assisting the dolphin in shallow waters at the beach

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission worked to save a dolphin that washed ashore near Hollywood Beach.

Chopper 6 was over the scene near the Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park, where multiple FWC officers were seen assisting the dolphin in shallow waters at the beach.

Crews covered the dolphin with a towel then set up a tent to protect rescuers from the heat while they worked to save the animal.

FWC officials later confirmed that the dolphin had died.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

No other information was released.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Browardhollywood beachdolphin
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us