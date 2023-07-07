Dolphin dies after washing ashore near Hollywood Beach

Officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission worked to save a dolphin that washed ashore near Hollywood Beach.

Chopper 6 was over the scene near the Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park, where multiple FWC officers were seen assisting the dolphin in shallow waters at the beach.

Crews covered the dolphin with a towel then set up a tent to protect rescuers from the heat while they worked to save the animal.

FWC officials later confirmed that the dolphin had died.

No other information was released.

