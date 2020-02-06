Miami Dolphins

Domestic Violence Charge Against Dolphins Defensive Back Dropped: Report

ESPN, citing information from his Miami Beach lawyer Michael Grieco, reports that Howard will not be charged in the December 29th case

Miami Dolphins defensive back Xavien Howard reportedly has had a domestic violence charge against him from an incident with his fiancé this past December dropped.

ESPN reported, citing information from his Miami Beach lawyer Michael Grieco, that Howard will not be charged in the December 29th case that occurred at the couple’s home in Davie.

According to the initial arrest report, Howard and his fianceé had an argument about a recent purchase when he allegedly grabbed her arm and pushed her against a mirrored glass wall in their home. The victim fell on the ground and had scratches and redness, according to the report.

Howard was arrested and taken to an area hospital, where he was treated for symptoms due to a recent surgery, before being taken to jail. 

Drafted before the 2016 season, Howard was placed on injured reserve in October for a knee injury that required surgery.

