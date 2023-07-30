Dolphins fans brave the heat for first public training camp day of 2023 season

Miami Dolphins fans turned out in droves on Sunday, bearing the heat for the first open day of training camp for the 2023 season.

Players reported to camp earlier in July. But Sunday was the first training day open to the public, with tickets for the remainder of the training camp sessions open to fans this season completely sold out, according to the NFL team's website.

"We do this every single year," one family said. "Just to see all the players, like, a great experience to come here."

Fans waited in long longs amid scorching heat to catch their favorite athletes in action for the first time this season.

"Definitely Tua, see Tua Tagovailoa," one fan said.

"To see the man Tua making incredible passes to Tyreek [Hill]," another added.

Those in attendance Sunday said that the wait to get into training camp wasn't the only thing that had been a long time coming.

"Zach Thomas was one of the best, and I like that he's now a Hall-of-Famer," one man said.

"Well-deserved," a fan attending Dolphins training camp for the first time told NBC6. "He should've been in the Hall of Fame years ago."

Thomas was at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens on Sunday, speaking with members of the news media ahead of his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction, set for later in the week.

The former linebacker was drafted by the Dolphins in 1996 in the fifth round of the NFL Draft and spent the majority of his 13-year career in Miami.

"One of the best," a fan said of the Class of 2023 inductee.

The Dolphins are set to open the regular season on Sept. 10 at the Los Angeles Chargers but will face the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 11 for their first preseason match-up.