Dolphins Legend Dan Marino Honors Fan Recovering From Series of Strokes

Though he hasn’t played in a NFL game in over two decades, legendary Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino got a chance to be one fan’s MVP while he recovers from a series of strokes.

The Dan Marino Foundation released a video showing longtime fan Mike Shimp climbing the stairs at his New Jersey home for the first time in over two years.

Shimp, the father of three, wore a No. 13 Marino jersey while walking the stairs with his wife.

“I loved the courage walking up those steps and making it,” Marino said in a congratulatory video. “Especially the fact you’re wearing a No. 13 jersey.”

Shimp suffered a series of strokes in 2018 due to an infected heart valve.

“I know you’re going to be going deep some day for me, maybe I’ll throw you a ball,” Marino added.

The Dan Marino Foundation is a non-profit dedicated to improving the lives of persons with autism and other developmental disabilities