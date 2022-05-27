Broward County

Domestic Dispute Ends with Carjacking, Robbery and Beating in Pompano Beach

Marquives Randell, 28, is accused of beating a woman and stealing her car

By Wayne Roustan

An on-again-off-again relationship may be over following a carjacking, robbery, and assault in Pompano Beach.

According to the arrest report, Marquives Randell, 28, got into an argument on May 8 with a woman he’s known for about a year.

He was driving her 2015 Jeep at the time and as the argument escalated, she told him to stop the vehicle. Randell refused so she applied the emergency brake, grabbed her keys, and got out of the Jeep, the report stated.

Marquives Randell
Broward Sheriff's Office
Marquives Randell
Randell followed her on foot, grabbed her from behind, slammed her on the ground, punched her, picked her up, and threw her to the ground again, investigators said.

He took her keys and cellphone then got in the Jeep and drove off along the 200 block of Southwest Sixth Avenue, according to the report.

The woman told Broward Sheriff’s detectives she had known Randell for about a year, but they did not live together. He was homeless.

Randell was arrested Monday and charged with carjacking, robbery and battery. He remained in the Broward County Jail Friday on bonds totaling $19,500, records show.

