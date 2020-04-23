Domestic Violence Nonprofit Sees Jump in Calls During Pandemic

On a normal day, the South Florida nonprofit No More Tears might see 10 to 20 calls from women looking for salvation from their abusive partner.

But since social isolation has started, its director says those calls have more than doubled -- as they now get 40 to 50 each day.

Earlier this month, French police reported a 30% spike in domestic violence cases -- a scary number that suggests COVID-19 is having health effects that extend far beyond the respiratory system.

And in Spain, the New York Times reported the emergency hotline for domestic violence received 18% more calls during the first two weeks of quarantine.

"Nothing in the COVID-19 stay-at-home order requires you to remain under the same roof as your abuser," Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said.

Moody says she knows the situation can feel helpless, but it's not. She says hotlines remain open and manned, as do domestic violence shelters.

She also says many nonprofits -- like No More Tears -- are offering video conferencing and therapy for those who feel safe enough to use it.

Anyone who is a victim of violence should contact local law enforcement immediately by calling 911. The Florida Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-500-1119. The Miami-Dade Domestic Violence Hotline is 305-547-0140.