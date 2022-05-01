Domestic Workers March to Protest High Rent, Low Wages in South Florida

Domestic workers across South Florida gathered for a march through Downtown Miami on Sunday during International Workers' Day to protest the rent hike.

Attendees said they need more rights as renters because the affordability crisis is pricing them out of their neighborhoods.

“We’re getting run out of our own city,” said Vanny Veras, a member of the Miami Workers Center.

Care workers and domestic workers with the Miami Workers Center say that to live in South Florida, they need higher wages and protections on the job.

“It’s impossible for our people to afford that. All of our workers and our renters are in a really bad moment of crisis and we need more support,” said Veras.

A report from Rent.com puts a one-bedroom apartment in Miami at $2,744 per month, up 21.6% from last year.

Many say it’s just not possible to live here. Especially domestic workers who say their low wages can’t give them access to safe housing.

Workers are urging county officials to pass the tenant bill of rights which they say would increase protections against eviction and housing discrimination for tenants and their families.

“We need them to pass it with the enforcement powers that it had originally with protections because we don’t need anything symbolic we need real protections and real actions,” said Veras.

Officials say the bill is up for a final vote.