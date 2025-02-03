Dominican man living in Broward illegally voted after assuming citizen's ID: Feds

A man from the Dominican Republic who allegedly entered the U.S. illegally and assumed a real person's identity while living in Broward is accused of voter fraud and other charges, authorities said.

Carlos Jose Abreu, 45, appeared in federal court Monday to face charges of impersonating a United States citizen when registering to vote and when voting in a federal election, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said.

Prosecutors said Abreu, a national of the Dominican Republic, illegally entered the U.S. about 20 years ago.

Broward Sheriff's Office Carlos Jose Abreu

In 2007, as arrest warrant was issued for Abreu in New Jersey on charges of kidnapping, sexual assault, endangering a child and criminal restraint, officials said.

Abreu then moved to Florida and assumed the identity of a U.S. citizen, which he used to obtain a Florida driver's license and apply for a passport.

In September 2020, Abreu used the person's identity to register to vote, then voted in the November 2022 federal midterm elections, prosecutors said.

It's also alleged that Abreu illegally possessed a firearm.

If convicted on the voter fraud and gun charges, Abreu faces up to 15 years in federal prison. He also is subject to deportation.

Abreu had previously been indicted for passport application fraud and aggravated identity theft. He pleaded guilty to the passport fraud allegations last month.