Donald DiPetrillo, Seminole Tribe’s Fire Chief, Dies of COVID-19

The Seminole Tribe of Florida is mourning the death of their fire chief, Donald DiPetrillo, after contracting the coronavirus.

A news release said the 70-year-old died late Thursday night after being in the hospital since March 12th. DiPetrillo is believed to have contracted the virus at a EMS conference in Tampa earlier that month.

DiPetrillo had been admitted to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood on March 10th before being released the next day and later being readmitted.

The Davie native had been leading the Seminole Tribe’s department since 2008, serving as the chief of his hometown’s department from 2001 to 2007 and as the assistant fire chief for Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, where he worked since 1973.

“Chief DiPetrillo understood that success in life was about just being nice. If you care for people, the rest takes care of itself,” said William Latchford, Executive Director of Public Safety for the Seminole Tribe. “His care, commitment, and leadership for over 50 years of service, helped shape the future of the fire service, not only within the Seminole Tribe, but also in the State of Florida.”

DiPetrillo joined the Navy in 1971 and graduated from Broward College and Barry University. He is survived by his son, Tyson, his mother and two brothers as well as his girlfriend.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.