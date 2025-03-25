Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis' approval ratings among Floridians by race, gender and more

The numbers are in: we know what Floridians think about how President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis are doing at their jobs so far.

The Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy interviewed 625 random registered voters over the phone from March 11 through 15 in the Sunshine State this month to see how their approval ratings stack up to years past.

Participants were asked if they approved or disapproved of each official's job performance.

Gov. Ron DeSantis' approval ratings in Florida, according to the Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy

Starting with the governor, DeSantis' approval rating is at 53 percent, while 42 percent disapprove and 5 percent were unsure.

"This is down from the 59% approval rating he enjoyed two years ago and more consistent with the job rating he

maintained throughout 2021 and 2022, before he was re-elected," the report states.

His approval rating is lowest in Southeast Florida at 42 percent than any other region in the state. His disapproval rating here is 53 percent. (This region includes Okeechobee, St. Lucie, Martin, Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.)

DeSantis' approval rating across the other regions breaks down as follows, according to the poll:

North Florida: 63 percent approve, 32 percent disapprove and 5 percent are unsure

Central Florida: 57 percent approve, 37 percent disapprove and 6 percent are unsure

Tampa Bay: 53 percent approve, 43 percent disapprove and 4 percent are unsure

Southwest Florida: 57 percent approve, 39 percent disapprove and 4 percent are unsure

The governor generates the lowest approval rating among Black residents, with just 16 percent approval and 75 percent disapproval. White and Hispanic people approve of him equally, at 57 percent.

DeSantis enjoys a 59 percent approval rating among males in the state, while 38 percent disapprove. On the other hand, 48 percent of females approve and 46 percent disapprove.

President Donald Trump's approval ratings in Florida, according to the Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy

The President's approval rating in Florida is higher now than it was toward the end of his first term in office, when it was at 47 percent. Now, it's 5 percent higher.

His disapproval rating is 44 percent, and 4 percent of participants say they're not sure.

In Southeast Florida, the President's approval rating is lower, at 43 percent. Fifty-five percent of participants say they disapprove, and 2 percent are unsure.

Trump's approval rating across the other regions breaks down as follows, according to the poll:

North Florida: 63 percent approve, 34 percent disapprove and 3 percent are unsure

Central Florida: 54 percent approve, 43 percent disapprove and 3 percent are unsure

Tampa Bay: 50 percent approve, 46 percent disapprove and 4 percent are unsure

Southwest Florida: 55 percent approve, 40 percent disapprove and 5 percent are unsure

Trump generates the lowest approval rating among Black residents, with just 16 percent approval and 78 percent disapproval. Fifty-three percent of Hispanic participants approve of his job performance, while white people are the racial demographic that approves of him the most at 57 percent.

Across gender, 57 percent of males approve of Trump, while 40 percent disapprove and 3 percent say they are unsure. Females are more divided: the President has a 48 percent approval rating and 47 percent disapproval rating among this group.

Casey DeSantis or Byron Donalds?

The polling company also asked 264 registered Republican voters their opinions about Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis and Rep. Byron Donalds to try to gauge where they stand on "a possible 2026 'proxy fight' between Trump and DeSantis" since both "are popular with party voters."

Donalds has declared his intention to run for the governorship when DeSantis' second and final term is over. He is backed by Trump. Casey DeSantis has not said she will run, but her husband has touted her as a staunch conservative who would build on his legacy and argued that the state's first lady could pull in even more voters than he did.

The poll asked: Is your opinion of Byron Donalds/Casey DeSantis favorable, unfavorable or do you have no opinion?

Forty-eight percent of Florida Republicans had a favorable opinion of Donalds, but Casey DeSantis' result was higher at 53 percent.

Of Donalds, 6 percent of participants said they had an unfavorable opinion, and 46 percent have no opinion. Of Casey DeSantis, 9 percent have an unfavorable opinion and 38 percent have no opinion.