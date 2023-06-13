Donald Trump arraignment: How to watch live coverage

Former President Donald Trump made his first appearance in a Miami federal courtroom Tuesday to face charges of allegedly mishandling classified documents.

Trump was indicted last week on 37 counts related to more than 100 top secret government documents.

The historic indictment, which marks the first federal case against a former president, accuses Trump of improperly storing classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago estate that he took from the White House after leaving office in 2021. The indictment also says that Trump allegedly boastfully showed off the documents to his visitors and tried to hide them from investigators after demanding their return.

The charges include willful retention of national defense information, making false statements and representations, and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

How to watch live coverage of Donald Trump's arraignment

While no cameras are permitted inside the courtroom, NBC 6 will be live outside the Miami Federal Courthouse, Trump National Doral and other locations in South Florida.

NBC 6 anchors and reporters will deliver the latest developments from Trump's arraignment, as well as local and national reactions on-air and on the following streaming platforms:

Roku

Peacock

Samsung TV

Xumo

Amazon Fire

What time will Trump be arraigned and what will he do after?

Trump is scheduled to appear before federal magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman Tuesday at 3 p.m. to formally hear the charges against him, as well as learn the rights he has moving forward.

Trump is expected to enter a not guilty plea and he will not have a mug shot taken, a law enforcement source told NBC News.

After the arraignment, Trump is expected to travel back to attend a fundraiser event for 2024 re-election campaign before delivering remarks Tuesday evening from his golf course in Bedminster.

What are the charges against Trump?

Former President Donald Trump is facing 37 felony counts related to the mishandling of classified documents, according to an indictment unsealed Friday.

Trump is accused of sharing classified details related to a military operation, as well as sharing details of a Pentagon "plan of attack," according to the indictment.

Read the full 49-page indictment here.