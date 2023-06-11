Donald Trump arrives in Miami ahead of history-making indictment hearing

Former President Donald Trump arrived in Miami to stay at his golf resort in Doral ahead of his appearance in a federal courtroom Tuesday to face charges of allegedly mishandling classified documents.

Trump arrived at Miami International Airport on Monday afternoon before spending the night at the resort.

He is expected to travel back to New Jersey after the hearing, where he will attend a fundraiser for this 2024 Presidential campaign.

At a news conference Monday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the city had already begun preparations for the court appearance regarding security measures and possible traffic impacts.

Suarez said the city is planning for protests or rallies and wants people to be able to peacefully express themselves.

"We hope that tomorrow will be peaceful, we encourage people to be peaceful," Suarez said. "We're gonna have the adequate forces to ensure that."

Police Chief Manny Morales said the department began planning for Trump's appearance as soon as it was announced with federal and local law enforcement.

"Make no mistake about it, we're taking this event extremely serious," Morales said. "I want to assure the city, we are ready, and we are ready for it to be over and gone."

Miami-Dade Police officials said Monday that they had not received any federal requests for security support.

"However, we are prepared to provide any assistance, support, or resources requested by our partners at the City of Miami Police Department, which has jurisdiction over downtown Miami and the Wilkie D. Ferguson Courthouse. As always, MDPD will continue to ensure the safety of all county residents, buildings, and transit stations," the department said in a statement.

Trump is expected to enter the federal courthouse in Miami through an underground tunnel, where he will be processed and fingerprinted by federal Marshals and the FBI.

He will be asked to enter a plea before he will be released.

Although the documents were found at his home in Palm Beach, local attorney David Weinstein said Trump's court appearance is happening in the downtown Miami courthouse probably because of his stature.

"Given the stature of this particular defendant, although the case may have ties to West Palm Beach, certainly the courthouse in Miami is best suited to accommodate an initial appearance of the former president," Weinstein said.