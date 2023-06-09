Donald Trump

Donald Trump indicted in Miami and New York: What is the difference between the two?

In March, Trump became the first former President to face criminal charges when a New York grand jury indicted him in connection with alleged hush money payments to an adult entertainment actress.

By Julia Bagg

NBC Universal, Inc.

First came the state level indictment in New York and now a separate case has triggered an indictment at the federal level - both having former President Donald Trump making history.

“This is not a good position to be in, politically or obviously personally,” said NBC6 political analyst Mike Hernandez.

Now, he’s facing an indictment on the federal level in Florida - linked to alleged mishandling of more than 100 classified documents discovered at his Palm Beach home.

Hernandez said while the mounting cases might not hurt Trump for the Republican nomination, it could hurt him in the general election.

“There’s only so much any politician, the best politician can explain away," he said. "You’re not talking about one case or one witch hunt as he says. Now you’re talking about New York state and the federal government."

But, if Trump were to become president again he could stop the proceedings and do even more.

He could pardon himself with respect to any federal crimes that have been alleged or for which he’s been convicted," said MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin.

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpFloridaNew York
