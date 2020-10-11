Decision 2020

Donald Trump Jr., UFC Star Make Final Miami Stop in Anti-Socialism Bus Tour

A Trump campaign bus tour aimed at rallying hispanic voters across Florida will make its final stop in Miami Sunday evening - with the president's son expected to make an appearance.

The tour, called "Fighters Against Socialism", will also include UFC star Jorge Masvidal and takes place at the Miami Air Museum in southwest Miami-Dade. Organizers say anyone who has registered online can attend the event.

The bus tour kicked off earlier in the day at the Tampa Convention Center, making stops in Orlando and Coconut Creek along the way.

President Trump will also be visiting the sunshine state on Monday. He is scheduled to hold a rally in Sanford

