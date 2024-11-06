Donald Trump projected winner of Florida, as Sunshine State goes red again

Donald Trump was the projected winner of Florida's 30 Electoral votes Tuesday night, marking his third-straight victory in the Sunshine State.

Trump, who carried the state by a whisker in 2016 and then by a much larger 3.5% share in 2020, appeared to be ahead of Democrat Kamala Harris by more than 13% with over 85% of the vote counted.

The win for the Republican nominee solidifies Florida's new reputation as a GOP stronghold.

Once considered the ultimate swing state that twice supported Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, Florida now appears to be fully red.

With other states still counting votes, it remains to be seen if Trump's Florida win will propel him back to the White House.

If he doesn't win the election, it'll be the second time in a row he's won Florida but lost overall, which was previously a rare feat.

Dating back to 1960, only three candidates have found themselves in the White House without a Florida win, including Joe Biden in 2020, Bill Clinton in 1992, and John F. Kennedy in 1960.