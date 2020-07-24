‘Don't Die of Doubt' Campaign Encourages Heart Attack & Stroke Victims to Report to Hospitals

The American Heart Association has launched a campaign to address the "alarming decrease" in the numbers of heart attacks and strokes being reported to hospitals during the pandemic.

"The campaign reinforces that hospitals are the safest place to be in the event of an emergency," Director of Communications Elizabeth Nickerson said in a press release.

"While the country is focused on staying home in order to avoid exposure to COVID-19, the best chance to survive an acute event is to go to the hospital, where they're fully prepared to treat you safely."

The campaign is called Don't Die of Doubt. "Don’t hesitate or doubt: Call 911 at the first sign of a heart attack or stroke," the website's front page says.

Earlier this month, data from hospitals across the country revealed that the number of non-coronavirus emergency room visits had dropped 42%.