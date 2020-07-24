American Heart Association

‘Don't Die of Doubt' Campaign Encourages Heart Attack & Stroke Victims to Report to Hospitals

Getty

The American Heart Association has launched a campaign to address the "alarming decrease" in the numbers of heart attacks and strokes being reported to hospitals during the pandemic.

"The campaign reinforces that hospitals are the safest place to be in the event of an emergency," Director of Communications Elizabeth Nickerson said in a press release.

"While the country is focused on staying home in order to avoid exposure to COVID-19, the best chance to survive an acute event is to go to the hospital, where they're fully prepared to treat you safely."

Local

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Residents Quickly Tested at New COVID Drive-Thru Sites in South Florida

Florida 6 hours ago

Mounting Virus Cases Spark Concern in Florida Nursing Homes

The campaign is called Don't Die of Doubt. "Don’t hesitate or doubt: Call 911 at the first sign of a heart attack or stroke," the website's front page says.

Earlier this month, data from hospitals across the country revealed that the number of non-coronavirus emergency room visits had dropped 42%.

This article tagged under:

American Heart Associationcoronavirus pandemicstrokesheart attacks
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us