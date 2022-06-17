Don't Know Where to Take Dad This Father's Day? South Florida Offers Options For You

For too many families, the true meaning of Father's Day is muddled with stress over finding the ideal gift or planning the perfect Sunday.

While it's easy to get caught up in the details of the day, what is more important is to ensure that the dads in our lives feel appreciated and have the opportunity to make memories with those who love them most.

This holiday, skip the stress and choose from this list of budget-friendly ways that are sure to create the Father's Day dad won't forget.

Father's Day Bike Show (Miami Gardens)

Dads looking for a thrill are sure to find it at the Bike Show and Sound Off, an event that is equipped with activities for the whole family. With bikini bike wash babes, a bounce house, live music, food and drinks, and vendors, any age group can find something to love about this Father's Day weekend event.

When: Saturday, June 18 at 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Peterson's Harley-Davidson of Miami, 19400 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33169

Admission: Free!

For more information, please see here.

The Father's Day Marketplace (Liberty City)

All dads are guaranteed to find something they love at this marketplace event hosted "to celebrate the backbone of the community." The event has pop up shops, food trucks, and entertainment for the whole family. Even better, this experience is tailored to each individual dad with select activities such as whiskey tasting, spa services, and gastronomy.

When: Sunday, June 19 at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 6161 NW 9th Ave, Miami FL 33127

Admission: Free, with a small fee for the fathers' optional customizable experience.

For more information please see here.

Dad Jokes Comedy Crawl and Street Music Festival (Coconut Grove)

At this 2nd annual event, dads are guaranteed to feel like royalty, receiving free swag bags and the opportunity to win gift cards from local Coconut Grove businesses.

When: Saturday, June 18 at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Coconut Grove Business District, 3065 Fuller Street, Miami, FL 33133

Admission: Free!

For more information, please see here.

Father's Day Fishing Tournament (Miami Lakes)

This Miami Lakes local event " allows children to spend quality time with their fathers, while trying their best at securing the largest catch!" This event is perfect for one-on-one bonding as groups are limited to 3 individuals. All attendees 16-64 are also required to have a freshwater fishing license.

When: Saturday, June 18 at 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Graham Dairy Lake, 8100 Governors Square Boulevard, Miami Lakes, FL 33016

Admission: Free for Miami Lakes residents. Please be advised that live bait is provided, but attendees are required to bring their own fishing equipment.

For more information, please see here.

First Annual Father's Day Fun Day and Picnic (Miramar)

This family-friendly event is the perfect Father's Day plan for clans of all shapes and sizes. The event promises "a day filled with music, games, and entertainment for the entire family."

When: Sunday, June 19 at 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33027

Admission: Free!

For more information, please see here.

Rad Dads Bike and Car Show (Cutler Bay)

Peterson's Harley-Davidson South calls "all RAD DADS, Father Figures, and Bonus Dads" to participate in a car and bike show as well as enjoy live music, a bikini bike wash, food by Taqueria los Machetes, and even an on-site barber.

When: Saturday, June 18 at 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Peterson's Harley-Davidson South, 19825 South Dixie Highway, Cutler Bay, FL 33157

Admission: Free!

For more information, please see here.

Father's Day Comedy Night (Homestead)

For those fathers who are equipped with tons of cringe-worthy dad jokes, this event is the perfect opportunity to embarrass your kids—this time with a crowd. At this comedy event, dads can perform stand-up for strangers, friends and family alike.

When: Sunday, June 19 at 7 p.m.

Where: Miami Brewing Company, 30205 Southwest 217th Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030

Admission: $10 entry fee per person.

For more information, please see here.