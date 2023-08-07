‘Don't run': Bodycam shows man who shot Orlando officers fleeing June traffic stop

Newly obtained body camera footage shows a man who shot two Orlando officers over the weekend fleeing a traffic stop from University of Central Florida campus police back in June.

Daton Viel, 28, was killed Friday during a shootout with Orlando Police. Officers attempted to pull him over for allegedly stealing a car.

Viel led them on a chase but was found hiding in a hotel room, where he shot two officers, forcing them to fire back.

"The individual in this case, Daton Viel, is known to our office," Orlando State Attorney Monique H. Worrell said in a news conference Monday. "He was serving a probation sentence for trespass from a few years ago, however, he has a criminal history that goes beyond the state of Florida and Orange County."

Viel had several warrants for his arrest for violating probation on a number of charges in Florida and Georgia, including sexual battery, trespass and arson.

During the traffic stop in June, police tried to cuff Viel when they learned he was wanted.

"Sir, step forward. Turn around, put your hands behind your back," the officers are heard commanding in the bodycam. "Don’t run. Don’t run."

Officers weren’t able to use a Taser on Viel. After a foot chase, Viel somehow made it back to the car and sped off.

Daton Viel

That car — a red, four-door Ford Fusion — is also registered to the car used in a murder in Miami-Dade in July.

According to Miami-Dade Police, someone shot and killed Michael Williams Jr. near NW 83rd Street and 22nd Avenue.

They said surveillance video showed the shooter driving away in a red Ford Fusion and that investigators were actively looking at Viel as a possible suspect. Police said the car was registered to Viel along with his brother.

The Orlando officers who were shot last Friday were expected to recover.