‘Don't Think It's a Regular Cat': Large Animal Seen on Cam Outside NE Miami Home

Residents in one northeast Miami community are concerned about what they say is a large animal caught on camera roaming outside a home.

Cameras caught the animal outside the home of Roxane Derulo off Northeast 1st Avenue in the Buena Vista neighborhood on Sunday. Derulo said she called 911 after seeing the unknown animal.

"You can see in the video it has a collar, like a little round shape collar cute collar. It’s somebody’s pet for sure," Derulo said.

Derulo said the animal looks like a wildcat with spots and resembles a leopard, but it's actually just a big cat who has an Instagram account with close to one million followers.

The owner of the Savannah cat told NBC 6 it got loose when they moved into the neighborhood.

"If you want to have a wildcat as a pet, that’s fine with me but keep it in the yard," she said. "I don’t think it’s a regular friendly cat, so if I see it I’m gonna run."