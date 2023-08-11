‘Don't want to lose focus': Miami-Dade Supt. addresses educational controversies at opening of schools

Think of it as a pep rally for grownups.

The annual event at Miami Senior High School is billed as the kickoff of the school year for Miami-Dade County Public Schools. Students provide the musical talent, and superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres provides what he hopes will be inspiration.

“We equals one,” Dotres said to the packed auditorium, filled with principals and other school administrators, echoing a theme of the address. “And when we think this way, we equals one, we are better for kids.”

Dotres touched on several themes and thanked teachers for handling the unprecedented influx of 20,000 immigrant kids last school year.

“You went above and beyond to empower these students to believe in their abilities, thank you for being the bridge they needed,” Dotres said, and went on to mention the district’s graduation rate went up to 92%, and MDCPS students outperformed the state average on all five End of Class exams.

After the kickoff event, Dotres held a news conference flanked by members of the school board and was asked repeatedly about the impact of the state’s recent decrees on education policy, such as the controversial new standards on African American history and last week’s dustup over whether AP Psychology could be taught. The state Department of Education had said the course’s unit on gender identity and sexuality violated the Parental Rights in Education law, but then changed course and said the class could be offered.

“I am very much aware of the concerns that are being expressed by the community across the board,” Dotres said. “I have to keep a close watch on educational issues that are impacting our school district, and I really cannot begin to engage on the political side because I do not want to lose focus on the educational and all the good work and the hard work that we must do.”

The superintendent said he wants a culture in which all students and all teachers know they’re supported.

“Making sure that teachers are feeling valued, that our students know that our schools are safe places for them is important, some of these laws have to do with instruction, that does not keep us from helping our students with individual situations, we love them, we help them, we support them,” Dotres said.

When asked about the statewide teacher shortage, Dotres said the district just hired 600 new teachers last week, and has openings for about 280 more.

“We have worked tirelessly on this board as a team to recruit, to retain, to reward and to respect our teachers,” said school board chair Mari Tere Rojas.

There are new initiatives rolling out this year to put more teachers in the classroom. In cooperation with Miami-Dade College, Dotres said interns will be assigned to classrooms before they finish the program, jump-starting the process. The district is also initiating a residency program, which will pair college grads who want to become teachers with a teacher for two years of in-class training.

Dotres said his top priorities remain school safety and academic proficiency, and he said he wants parents to know the air conditioning is being checked at every school to make sure everything is cool on opening day next Thursday.