Doral Carjacking Suspect Was Supposed to Be Preparing for End of Prison Term: Prosecutors

A man who barricaded himself on the roof of a Doral building Monday was about to be released from prison, prosecutors said.

Florida Department of Corrections records show Michael Prouty, 38, was convicted on a robbery charge and started serving his time in March of 2018 apparently without incident — until Monday, when Prouty escaped a prison release center near the Miami-Dade Turner Gifford Knight Corrections Center, prosecutors said.

Prouty then drove a stolen car, jumped out and ran into businesses in a warehouse before going on the roof. He told officers he had a weapon and would kill himself, police said. The Miami-Dade Police Special Response Team was called in to deal with him.

"As they were responding, this individual made a threatening action towards one of our officers," said Rey Valdez, a spokesperson with the City of Doral Police. "He had an object in his hand. Our officers proceeded to discharge their weapon.”

SWAT officers shot a carjacking suspect who barricaded himself on the roof of a building in Doral. NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman reports

Prouty lay on the top of a Doral warehouse without his clothes after he was shot by officers. He was later transported to Ryder Trauma Center.

Prouty is now facing a list of charges including grand theft, burglary and aggravated assault on a police officer.

On Tuesday, Doral Police told the judge at Prouty's bond hearing that she should keep him locked up.

“He had a warrant for an escapee out of the Florida Department of Corrections,” the detective said over Zoom. “He was already an escapee from prison. I believe that giving him a bond, he would just flee again."

Miami-Dade Judge Mindy Glazer did hold Prouty no bond for now, and Prouty waived his right to be present in the hearing.