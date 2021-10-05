Doral Charter School Teacher Charged With Alleged Sexual Assault of Student

A teacher at a charter school in Doral was charged after one of his teen students told police she was sexually assaulted by him.

36-year-old Daniel Fernandez was charged with second degree lewd and lascivious behavior after the claims from the student at Renaissance Charter School.

Investigators say the 14-year-old student told police Fernandez was her eighth grade teacher and had touched her inappropriately throughout the school year.

The student told police on one occasion, the teacher took her into a storage closet and began to touch her under the student's clothes.

The school did not release a statement on Fernandez's arrest or the charges.

Police are asking anyone else who may have been victimized to contact Miami-Dade Police's Special Victim's Bureau at 305-715-3330.