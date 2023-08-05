Doral community gears up for back-to-school with backpack drive

Hundreds of students and families headed to Ronald W. Reagan/Doral Senior High School Saturday for a backpack drive, helping community members gear up to head back to school.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools students begin the 2023-2024 academic year in less than two weeks.

"Everything is 100% donated, and it's just a great way to be able to give back to the community. No taxpayer money is used in this," City of Doral Mayor Christi Fraga said. "Right now, we know a lot of families are facing challenging times. The cost of living is extremely high because of housing. Everything has gone up, and so, we understand that some families find it difficult to supply everything that the school ask for."

Event organizers told NBC6 that there were nearly 2,000 backpacks available for distribution -- some, filled with grade-level-specific school supplies.

But additional resources were also available at the event, including information from local businesses and mental health support.

"There's a lot of need in the community. Times are tough, things are expensive, so we're happy to bring as much support as we possibly can," Miami-Dade Public Schools Vice Chair Danny Espino said. "We're getting a lot of concern about mental health. So, we actually have Miami-Dade County Public Schools' Department of Mental Health here, as well, and, of course, security. Security continues to be one of the primary concerns."

Saturday's event also featured student performances, such as a drum line and dance group.

"I'm very excited to go back to school and meet all my teachers, and experiment with new classes," one student said.

"It's rewarding," her father added, "just being here, sharing with everybody, and knowing that, still, there are people out there that care for everybody."

The event was open only to City of Doral residents who pre-registered. But Mayor Fraga encouraged anyone who was unable to take advantage of the drive to contact her office, as resources may still be available.