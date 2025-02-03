Doral launches ‘Aggressive Driving Unit' to crack down on reckless drivers

Doral has launched an "Aggressive Driving Unit" within the city's police department to crack down on reckless drivers, road-rage incidents and other roadway dangers.

The new unit was announced Monday and is dedicated to "identifying, apprehending, and prosecuting drivers who exhibit aggressive and reckless behavior on our roads," the city said in a statement.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Officers will have increased visibility in areas with a high incidents involving aggressive driving and will focus on speeding, tailgating, unsafe lane changes, running red lights, and road-rage incidents.

They'll also enforce regulations for commercial vehicles, crack down on disabled parking restrictions, and maintain safety in school zones.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Our commitment to public safety is unwavering, and the ADU reflects our zero-tolerance approach to reckless behavior on our roads," Doral Mayor Christi Fraga said in a statement. "This unit will be instrumental in tackling aggressive driving, ensuring safer streets, and fostering a more enjoyable driving experience for all in our community."