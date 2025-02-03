Doral

Doral launches ‘Aggressive Driving Unit' to crack down on reckless drivers

The new unit was announced Monday and is dedicated to "identifying, apprehending, and prosecuting drivers who exhibit aggressive and reckless behavior on our roads," the city said in a statement

By NBC6

Doral has launched an "Aggressive Driving Unit" within the city's police department to crack down on reckless drivers, road-rage incidents and other roadway dangers.

The new unit was announced Monday and is dedicated to "identifying, apprehending, and prosecuting drivers who exhibit aggressive and reckless behavior on our roads," the city said in a statement.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Officers will have increased visibility in areas with a high incidents involving aggressive driving and will focus on speeding, tailgating, unsafe lane changes, running red lights, and road-rage incidents.

They'll also enforce regulations for commercial vehicles, crack down on disabled parking restrictions, and maintain safety in school zones.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"Our commitment to public safety is unwavering, and the ADU reflects our zero-tolerance approach to reckless behavior on our roads," Doral Mayor Christi Fraga said in a statement. "This unit will be instrumental in tackling aggressive driving, ensuring safer streets, and fostering a more enjoyable driving experience for all in our community."

This article tagged under:

Doral
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us