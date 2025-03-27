Doral man arrested for performing cosmetic surgery without a license: MDSO

A Doral man has been arrested after authorities said he performed a cosmetic surgery procedure without a license.

Wilson Munoz Suarez, 60, was arrested Wednesday on charges including practicing medicine without a license, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said.

According to an arrest report, the victim had reached out to Munoz Suarez this past September after coming across his Instagram page where he went by the title of doctor.

The victim met with Munoz Suarez for a consultation, and he presented himself as a licensed cosmetic surgeon, the report said.

She underwent the procedure in October and in December she tried to contact Munoz Suarez about the results of the procedure.

But after several unsuccessful attempts at reaching Munoz Suarez, she discovered he was not a licensed doctor, the report said.

On Wednesday, detectives went to arrest Munoz Suarez but he grabbed his elderly mother by the neck and used her as a shield before he was taken into custody, authorities said.

In addition to the practicing medicine without a license charge, Munoz Suarez is charged with domestic battery, battery on an elderly person and resisting arrest without violence.

Authorities are asking anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of Munoz Suarez or anyone else presenting themselves as a medical professional to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.