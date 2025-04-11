Doral man arrested for performing unlicensed surgery that left woman disfigured: MDSO

A Doral man was arrested after authorities said he posed as a licensed plastic surgeon and performed a procedure on a woman that left her disfigured.

Manuel Jose Lazzaro, 58, was arrested Thursday on a charge of unlicensed health care causing serious bodily injury, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Miami-Dade Corrections

According to the report, a woman told investigators she found Lazzaro on social media and came to Miami from Orlando in September.

The woman underwent cosmetic surgery at the New World Medical Mystic & Cosmetic Center on Southwest 1st Street, which is now empty and boarded up, and afterwards said she suffered serious complications.

The complications outlined in the report were discussed by a prosecutor during Lazzaro's appearance in bond court Friday.

"It states that her breasts were infected, and the defendant ignored her complaints and didn’t tell her to go to a legitimate doctor," the prosecutor said.

According to the report, the woman came back to Miami several times to be treated by Lazzaro but was left permanently disfigured.

Florida's Department of Health confirmed to investigators that Lazzaro doesn't hold any medical license in the state, the report said. It describes him as a "surgical assistant."

"According to the detective, the defendant has admitted to practicing medicine and conducting many surgeries without a license," the prosecutor said in court.

New World Medical is the same clinic where just last month deputies arrested another man, Wilson Munoz Suarez, alleging he was also conducting procedures without a medical license.

An attorney for Lazzaro told the judge his client has a family and strong ties to the community.

"As I’m aware he doesn’t have any priors so it’s a person that have a good model of character until these arrests," the attorney said.

The judge set Lazzaro's bond at $10,000 and ordered him not to perform any surgeries.

NBC6 reached out to the clinic where he was working and were told their attorney would get back.

Meanwhile, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office is warning potential patients of the risks of undergoing procedures before checking someone's credentials.

"If you are thinking or have done a procedure, to please do your homework, a lot of these doctors making these plastic surgeries, they have no licenses, the majority of them don't even take insurances so that should be an automatic red flag," sheriff's office spokesman Joseph Peguero said. "You are playing with your life and it could cost you."