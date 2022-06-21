Doral Man Testifies at ‘Stand Your Ground' Hearing in Fatal 2019 Shooting

A man accused of fatally shooting another man during a 2019 get-together at his Doral apartment took the stand Tuesday as he's seeking to have a judge dismiss his case under Florida's so-called "Stand Your Ground" law.

Mario Carlos Ortiz-Esquijaroza, now 33, was charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in the July 13, 2019 shooting that killed 32-year-old Alberto Padron Rodriguez.

Ortiz-Esquijaroza took the stand Tuesday in the hopes of convincing the Miami-Dade judge he shot Rodriguez in self-defense.

Both men and their girlfriends were at Ortiz-Esquijaroza's apartment, having drinks at the pool.

Ortiz-Esquijaroza testified that Rodriguez and his girlfriend became belligerent and aggressive, which turned into a physical fight.

He also testified that he was able to force Rodriguez out of his apartment but said Rodriguez returned and allegedly threatened him and tried to break down his door.

According to an arrest report, Ortiz-Esquijaroza first shot through the door then followed Rodriguez into the hallway where Rodriguez died.

Tuesday was the last day of the "Stand Your Ground" hearing. It's unknown when the judge's decision will be released.