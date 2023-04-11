Doral Mayor Stepping in After Residents Complain About String of Robberies at Apartment Complex

In a show of unity and resilience, residents of a Doral apartment complex are standing together against an increase in burglaries and criminal activity in their neighborhood.

The residents of the Atlantic Doral Apartment Complex on NW 74th Street claim to have video and photographic evidence of the crimes.

One such video, captured by a Ring doorbell camera, shows a man attempting to open an apartment door before walking away.

Andres Barona, a resident of the complex, said he has fallen victim to crimes four times since 2019, including an incident in which someone used a ladder to climb up to his balcony and steal his bike. Barona also reported all four wheels on his car stolen.

“There’ve been a lot of problems with the community because there are a lot of victims,” Barona said.

The residents' concerns have reached the highest office in the City of Doral. Mayor Christi Fraga met with residents personally on Tuesday, stating that she has been in contact with property management regarding enhanced security measures.

“I have very close relationships to most of the residents in our community. And so I'm usually called directly on my cellphone when these types of things happen,” Fraga said.

Fraga said Doral police have made an arrest in connection with the case, but residents said their concerns persist as it relates to security.

NBC6 has reached out to the management company for comment.