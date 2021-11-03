Doral Murder Victim May Have Been Killed by Boyfriend

The update in this case only makes it more depressing. Wednesday, we learned the identity of the woman murdered in Doral on Thursday, allegedly by a man she had been dating for just a few months.

Her name was Marienela Rodriguez. She was 58 and lived in North Miami Beach for the past two decades with Beatrice Silva.

“And also she’s my son's godmother, so she’s my sister, she don’t have no family and also I don’t have no family in this country,” Silva said. “We don’t sleep since Friday when they call us and let us know what happened, we very surprised this happened, everything was OK since Wednesday, you know, with this guy and everything, nothing was wrong.”

But everything was wrong. Police say Miguel Hernandez tracked Rodriguez to a house in Doral. She was inside, according to Silva, visiting with a man who was just a friend. Hernandez allegedly shot and killed Rodriguez and shot the other man as well. He has not been identified but is still in the hospital.

Highway patrol troopers caught Hernandez Thursday night near Jacksonville.

“We only know him for four months, so we have no idea how he gone crazy like that,” Silva said.

According to Silva, Rodriguez met Hernandez online and became way too possessive. Silva said Hernandez had control of Rodriguez's Facebook account and repeatedly posted pictures of the two of them together.

Silva said Hernandez wanted Rodriguez to move to Ohio with him, and when she refused, the paranoia within Hernandez seemed to escalate. Still, she never thought Hernandez would do what he’s accused of doing. Now she’s planning a funeral.

“And I have to say goodbye to her for something stupid, something we can’t believe this happened,” Silva said, through tears.

A suspected gunman wanted after a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting Thursday night in Doral was taken into custody near Jacksonville. NBC 6's Willard Shepard reports