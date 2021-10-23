Doral

Doral Officers Wounded in Shootout With Gunman Identified, On the Mend

The suspect, 25-year-old Yordany Rodriguez Perez, was killed in Friday's shootout

The two Doral Police officers wounded in Friday's shootout that left a gunman dead have been identified.

Officers Daniel Vilarchao, 21, and Johnny Beautelus, 31, were both hospitalized after Friday's shootout, which left 25-year-old suspect Yordany Rodriguez Perez dead.

Vilarchao, who has been with the department for three years, was injured in the face by one of the rounds fired by Perez and underwent surgery Saturday morning, officials said. He was still recovering at a hospital.

Beautelus, who has been with the department for six years, was shot in the left arm and released from the hospital Friday but has to go back for arm surgery, officials said.

Officials said the incident began with a dispute between the suspect and another man that turned into one man chasing the other in a vehicle.

When the officers responded, they found one of the vehicles had lost control and crashed into a tree.

Perez jumped out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officers who returned fire, killing him, officials said.

Police said one of the officers was hit in the chest but was wearing a bulletproof vest that stopped the round.

An innocent bystander was also struck by a bullet in the leg, officials said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

