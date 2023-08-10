Doral Police conduct mass casualty attack exercise at charter school

With the school year starting in Miami-Dade County in the coming days, police in one city held a drill Thursday aimed to know what to do in case a tragic mass casualty event takes place in a local school.

Doral Police held a mass casualty attack exercise at the Downtown Doral Upper Charter School, conducting the drill with officers from the department and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Officers went through drills that included dealing with injury victims, removing hostages from specific situations and taking suspects into custody.