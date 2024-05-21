Florida Keys

Doral Police officer arrested on DUI charge in the Florida Keys

Officer Johann Karim Delgado, 36, was arrested Monday night on a misdemeanor DUI charge, Monroe County jail records showed

A Doral Police officer was arrested on a DUI charge in the Florida Keys, records showed.

Officer Johann Karim Delgado, 36, was arrested Monday night on a misdemeanor DUI charge, Monroe County jail records showed.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Johann Karim Delgado

Delgado was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol on northbound U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 105, records showed.

Further details about the arrest weren't available.

Doral Police officials released a statement Tuesday on the officer's arrest.

"The Doral Police Department was made aware of the arrest of one of our officers. DPD holds all its officers to the highest standards of conduct and professionalism," the statement read. "Any deviation from these standards is not tolerated, and we are committed to a thorough investigation concerning this matter. Because this incident is an open investigation, we are unable to comment further at this time."

Florida KeysDoral
