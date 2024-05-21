Doral Police officer arrested on DUI charge in the Florida Keys

A Doral Police officer was arrested on a DUI charge in the Florida Keys, records showed.

Officer Johann Karim Delgado, 36, was arrested Monday night on a misdemeanor DUI charge, Monroe County jail records showed.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Johann Karim Delgado

Delgado was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol on northbound U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 105, records showed.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Further details about the arrest weren't available.

Doral Police officials released a statement Tuesday on the officer's arrest.

"The Doral Police Department was made aware of the arrest of one of our officers. DPD holds all its officers to the highest standards of conduct and professionalism," the statement read. "Any deviation from these standards is not tolerated, and we are committed to a thorough investigation concerning this matter. Because this incident is an open investigation, we are unable to comment further at this time."

Check back with NBC6 for updates.