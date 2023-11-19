Doral Police officer injured and man taken into custody after police chase

A man is in custody Sunday morning after fleeing from Doral Police officers in a pursuit that ended at 105th Avenue and NW 26th Street.

According to police, Doral officers were conducting an area check at a hotel when they attempted to make contact with a man acting in a "suspicious manner."

The man entered his SUV and fled the scene.

Doral Police spokesperson, Alicia Neal, told NBC6 that the pursuit started after the subject struck an occupied police vehicle with his SUV.

It was a brief pursuit that ended with the man being taken into custody in the area of 105th Avenue and NW 26th Street.

Police found different types of narcotics in the subject's vehicle.

A firearm and other narcotics that had been previously tossed from the SUV were also recovered by police.

The Doral PD vehicle struck in the pursuit sustained minor damage to the passenger side door panels, and a Doral Police officer sustained minor injuries to his hand, according to police.